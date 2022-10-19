Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0572 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

DDF stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

