Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0572 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
DDF stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
