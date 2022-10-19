Decentralized Social Self Reported Market Cap Hits $176.53 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $16.76 or 0.00086768 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $176.53 million and $2.16 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

