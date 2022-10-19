Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.55

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.20 ($10.41) to €9.70 ($9.90) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($13.06) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.80 ($12.04) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.