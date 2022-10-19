Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Security Asset Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Security Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 4.5% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55,114 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after buying an additional 108,414 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Danaher by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,943,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $863,454,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.33.

DHR stock traded down $12.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.14. 120,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,213. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.46. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

