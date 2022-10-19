DallasNews (DALN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter.

Get DallasNews alerts:

DallasNews Stock Up 1.3 %

DallasNews stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. DallasNews has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

DallasNews Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DallasNews

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -266.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DallasNews stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.37% of DallasNews worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded DallasNews from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

About DallasNews

(Get Rating)

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.