Dai Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $213.53 Million (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. Dai has a total market cap of $6.33 billion and approximately $213.53 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Dai Profile
Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,335,123,183 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.
Dai Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.
