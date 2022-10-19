Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. Stephens decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CUBI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. 149,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,591,000 after buying an additional 37,717 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after buying an additional 211,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,272,000 after acquiring an additional 427,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.