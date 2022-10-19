Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Up 9.9% in September

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6,672.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 704,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,813,000 after purchasing an additional 693,955 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CW. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.8 %

CW stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.48. The company had a trading volume of 185,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $123.84 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $609.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.66%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

