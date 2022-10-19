Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Culp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp Price Performance

Shares of CULP opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.21 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. Analysts predict that Culp will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Culp by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Culp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Culp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Culp during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Culp by 16.7% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 140,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.