Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Short Interest Update

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Cullinan Oncology

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $116,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at $769,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $116,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at $769,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 4,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $67,567.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,301,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,345,242.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,781 shares of company stock valued at $605,150. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 818,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 343,514 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 311,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth about $3,764,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth about $2,732,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 474.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 103,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,687. Cullinan Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The company has a market cap of $579.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of -0.19.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($7.67). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

