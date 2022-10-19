Critical Review: GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) & Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of Invesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Invesco and GCM Grosvenor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco 0 6 3 0 2.33 GCM Grosvenor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Invesco presently has a consensus target price of $19.86, suggesting a potential upside of 33.05%. Given Invesco’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Invesco is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

This table compares Invesco and GCM Grosvenor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco $6.89 billion 0.99 $1.63 billion $2.32 6.44 GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco 19.67% 12.05% 4.50% GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Invesco beats GCM Grosvenor on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.