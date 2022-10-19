Critical Analysis: Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) versus Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proterra and Stellantis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra $242.86 million 4.45 -$250.01 million ($1.66) -2.89 Stellantis $176.79 billion 0.22 $16.80 billion N/A N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra -38.22% -16.46% -11.84% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Proterra and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Proterra has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Proterra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Proterra and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 1 2 3 0 2.33 Stellantis 0 5 7 0 2.58

Proterra currently has a consensus target price of $7.21, indicating a potential upside of 50.30%. Stellantis has a consensus target price of $21.14, indicating a potential upside of 67.93%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Proterra.

Summary

Stellantis beats Proterra on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Teksid, and Comau brand names. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

