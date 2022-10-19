Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 611 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $299.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.29. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $139.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

