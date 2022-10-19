Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 3,015 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. 948,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,299,061. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08.

