Crewe Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBM stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.24. 107,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,240. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

