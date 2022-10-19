Crewe Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,323,000 after buying an additional 56,146 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 43,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,141. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27.

