Crewe Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of JHMM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.02. 2,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,627. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $56.82.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.