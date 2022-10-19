Crewe Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,235,000 after buying an additional 321,207 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 207,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,869,983. The firm has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

