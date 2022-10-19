Crewe Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 252.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,178,000 after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,081,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.14. The stock had a trading volume of 57,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,519. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

