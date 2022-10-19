Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 276 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.15. 1,081,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,799,802. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average of $113.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

