Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

CRGY stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 119.83%. The firm had revenue of $908.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Jo Simon purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 79,916 shares of company stock worth $1,275,408. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,562,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 201,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after buying an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Crescent Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,707,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,609,000 after buying an additional 120,932 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 151.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 118,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.