Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00002029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $80.70 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001286 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00019541 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

