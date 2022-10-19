Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Down 8.3% in September

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600,500 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 654,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.75.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Crane Trading Up 3.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Crane by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 159,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Crane by 11.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Crane by 6.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Crane by 5.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.48. The stock had a trading volume of 349,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. Crane has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $114.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.14.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.