Cowen Trims Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Target Price to $10.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OLPX. Raymond James downgraded Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. Olaplex has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

