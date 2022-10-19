Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $31.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CUZ. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.
Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.5 %
Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
