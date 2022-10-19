Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CLR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.05.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.94. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.36.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 509.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,279,000 after buying an additional 2,369,759 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 157.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,588,000 after buying an additional 784,017 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $42,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $41,255,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

