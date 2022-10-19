ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Price Hits $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a market capitalization of $92.92 million and $22.17 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ConstitutionDAO Token Profile

ConstitutionDAO launched on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

