Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 409.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $4.38 on Wednesday, hitting $222.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.27 and a 200 day moving average of $242.16. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 730.64, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

