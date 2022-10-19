CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get CONMED alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,678,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 774,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 720,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CONMED Price Performance

CNMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

CNMD traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.02. CONMED has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is -20.20%.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.