Comparing ResMed (NYSE:RMD) & Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ResMed and Venus Concept’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ResMed alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $3.58 billion 8.96 $779.44 million $5.31 41.22 Venus Concept $105.62 million 0.17 -$23.01 million ($0.55) -0.49

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Concept. Venus Concept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ResMed has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

65.5% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ResMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.3% of Venus Concept shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 21.78% 26.56% 17.48% Venus Concept -30.06% -104.81% -23.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ResMed and Venus Concept, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 0 4 6 0 2.60 Venus Concept 0 1 1 0 2.50

ResMed currently has a consensus target price of $262.83, suggesting a potential upside of 20.07%. Venus Concept has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,300.30%. Given Venus Concept’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than ResMed.

Summary

ResMed beats Venus Concept on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides AirView, a cloud-based system that enables remote monitoring and changing of patients' device settings; myAir, a personalized therapy management application for patients with sleep apnea that provides support, education, and troubleshooting tools for increased patient engagement and improved compliance; U-Sleep, a compliance monitoring solution that enables home medical equipment (HME)to streamline their sleep programs; connectivity module and propeller solutions; and Propeller portal. It offers out-of-hospital software solution, such as Brightree business management software and service solutions to providers of HME, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics services; MatrixCare care management and related ancillary solutions to senior living, skilled nursing, life plan communities, home health, home care, and hospice organizations, as well as related accountable care organizations; and HEALTHCAREfirst that offers electronic health record, software, billing and coding services, and analytics for home health and hospice agencies. The company markets its products primarily to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, and hospitals through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 140 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Venus Concept

(Get Rating)

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin. The company also offers Venus Fiore, a device that delivers non-thermal RF with massage and magnetic field pulses to treat various medical conditions; Venus Bliss, a device for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance; and NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system. In addition, it provides Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of pseudofolliculitis barbae; and ARTAS iX, a robotic system to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.