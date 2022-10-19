Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Update

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 9,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. 27,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $307.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.78. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $15.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

CYH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Community Health Systems to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

In other Community Health Systems news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith purchased 200,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 329.5% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 2,090,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,797 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 558.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,122 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 165.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,295,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,048 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 47.8% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 321.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,354,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,116 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

