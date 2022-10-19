Comerica Bank Sells 18,984 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,984 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.31. 25,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,244. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.43.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.