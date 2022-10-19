Comerica Bank Sells 18,984 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,984 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.31. 25,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,244. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.