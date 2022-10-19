Comerica Bank Has $14.56 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.19.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $84.50. 88,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,801,018. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $273.51. The company has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

