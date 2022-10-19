Comerica Bank Has $14.48 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after acquiring an additional 881,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,022,000 after buying an additional 166,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after buying an additional 190,456 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,590,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,846,000 after purchasing an additional 565,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.02. 15,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

