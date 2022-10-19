Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1,447.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,638 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,484 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 190,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 701,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,996,000 after purchasing an additional 40,879 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,747,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $122,825,000 after purchasing an additional 43,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 24.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.42. 927,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,564,278. The stock has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.