Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Boosted by Tobam

Tobam boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,984 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Comcast were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

