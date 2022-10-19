Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Colgate-Palmolive has a payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

