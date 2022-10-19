Coats Group plc Plans Dividend of $0.01 (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Coats Group Price Performance

Shares of Coats Group stock opened at GBX 59.12 ($0.71) on Wednesday. Coats Group has a 52-week low of GBX 50.30 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 82.40 ($1.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £944.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.