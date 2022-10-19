ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 6,921 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $187,213.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,471,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,796,473.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $1,168,829.28.

On Monday, October 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,496 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $643,264.96.

On Friday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,268 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $853,165.92.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

EMO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.88. 38,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,347. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $342,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

