Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 12,075 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,383 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.63. 100,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,372,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.05.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

