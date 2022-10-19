Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 389.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $436,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.6% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,918 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,897. The stock has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.98.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.19.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

