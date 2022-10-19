Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLINR. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ:CLINR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 2,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,573. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17.

