City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 765,200 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 676,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CIO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. 221,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

