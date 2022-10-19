Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 62.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

