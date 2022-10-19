Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,060,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 19,280,000 shares. Approximately 20.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. 3,457,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.14. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

