Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.93

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 321517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.
Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.
Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVII. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter worth about $196,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth about $382,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Churchill Capital Corp VII
Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII)
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.