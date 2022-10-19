Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.93

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 321517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVII. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter worth about $196,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth about $382,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

