China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Eastern Airlines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Up 1.7 %

CEA opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.86. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.12% and a negative net margin of 49.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

