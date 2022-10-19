Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Lowered to $130.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.12.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %
Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $114.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62.
Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Featured Articles
