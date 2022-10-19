Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Lowered to $130.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.12.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $114.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.