Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.08.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $193.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 160.26 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.29 and its 200 day moving average is $178.81. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Chart Industries by 66.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 109,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

