Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 6,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 714,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Charge Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRGE. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter worth $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

Charge Enterprises Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CRGE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 386,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,411. Charge Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 288.82% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $181.04 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charge Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.